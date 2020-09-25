Death Stranding on PC: The latest patch brings Achievements to the Epic Store and improves DLSS

Following the publication of the Death Stranding update useful for exploiting the potential of Nvidia’s 3000 series, Kojima Productions released a new patch for the PC version of the game in the evening to implement some improvements to the DLSS and add a feature to the Epic edition Games Store.

By updating the title to the latest version on Steam and Epic Store you can in fact enable the Ultra Performance Mode del DLSS 2.1, which allows you to further exploit this popular graphics option as long as your PC is equipped with a graphics card belonging to one of the last three Nvidia generations (2000 series, 2000 Super series and 3000 series), namely the RTX. As for the only users who play on the Epic Games Store, the arrival of the Targets, which can be unlocked and then viewed also in game through a special interface.

We remind you that on our pages you will find a special dedicated to Nvidia’s DLSS technology on Death Stranding, within which you can find all the information on this option and its effects.

Have you already taken a look at the best 4K shots taken by Death Stranding players on PC?