Death Stranding: news coming? Yoji Shinkawa announces an AMA on Reddit

The Artistic Director of Kojima Productions, Yoji Shinkawa, will participate in a session of Questions and Answers on Reddit entirely dedicated to Death Stranding, the sci-fi blockbuster created by Hideo Kojima already available on PlayStation 4 and PC.

The initiative will thus involve the Art Director of the software house led by the father of Metal Gear and all those who, intrigued by the bizarre post-apocalyptic universe shaped by Hideo Kojima, wish to interact with the developers to receive information on the topics covered and on the playful system, with the inevitable questions on the choices made in the artistic sector and in the drafting of the narrative plot.

The hope of the fans, of course, is that Reddit’s AMA (Ask Me Anything) session may reserve some surprises about the future of Death Stranding between DLC and sequel. Even the mere confirmation of the willingness of Kojima Productions to continue the experience of this intellectual property, on the other hand, could open important scenarios in anticipation of the arrival on the market of PlayStation 5.

The Reddit Questions and Answers session will be held starting at 07:00 in the morning of Friday 4 September, but already now the AMA page is already accessible to accommodate all the questions posed by fans. In the meantime, we refer you to our special on the genesis of Death Stranding told by Kojima Productions.