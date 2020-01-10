Death Stranding: Kojima reveals a new art and the initial name of the game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What doubt is that Death stranding It has been one of the games that has given more talk at the end of 2019, and also in what we have been in 2020, and that is that Hideo Kojima is fond of revealing in social networks some small details of its development. Although the creative Japanese is already engaged in his next game, he still has time to discover the conceptual arts of the beginnings of the process of creating Death Stranding … and something else.

In this new conceptual art by Yoji Shinkawa – also an artist of Metal Gear – we can glimpse what are sketches of the soldiers who accompany Cliff, the character Mads Mikkelsen plays. "I found this sketch of the Art Director of my iPhone on my iPhone Kojima Productions Yoji Shinkawa from the early days of the conceptual period of Death Stranding "said Kojima on Twitter." Then there was no written script, so I just explained in word what the Warriors were. We called it Dead Stranding, it had this name. "

A curious initiative by Kojima, not only to reveal this art but also the original name of Death Stranding, but surprisingly uncommon among all studios. However, he is the creator of Metal gear An amateur person to share many details of all his games.

Kojima and his taste for cinema

In another news order related to Kojima, he recently revealed his five favorite movies of 2019, placing the Korean Parasite as the first of them all. In addition, he also confessed that for the development of P.T. He watched several horror movies, rumored also that his next game could be a survival horror as it was going to be the canceled Silent hills.