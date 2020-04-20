Death Stranding jacket goes on sale for $ 2,000 and runs out instantly

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fashion brand Acronym put on sale a jacket inspired by one of the desasaplands that can be seen in the video game Death stranding and its prohibitive price suggested that it would remain available for a long time in the store. It has not been the case.

Despite costing $ 2,000, the Gore-Tex garment flew in a matter of minutes at the hands of a buyer who has not hesitated to add this collector's item to his wardrobe. In the gallery you can see the jacket in detail.

Yoji Shinkawa, the desasaplander at Kojima Productions, has collaborated in the desasapland of this piece, helping to develop the variant of this jacket called J1A-GT Gen 2.2 modified with details from the PS4 video game.

The level of detail of the garment is considerable. It has a multitude of pockets of different sizes, different accessories that can be added or removed without problem, various logos that refer to the brand, the development study and the universe of the game itself and many more details that you can consult in the store.

In the event that you have gone crazy and you are about the money, you may be interested in opening reservations in the official Kojima Productions store, the only place where you can get more units after running out of the one that was put up for sale in Acronym.

The desasaplander and co-founder of Acronym, Errolson Hugh, made a unit of this model for Kojima himself. You can see him wearing it in this photo.

Death Stranding will come to PC this summer with some news in what turned out to be great news for all the players on the platform who were curiously watching the first trailer of these Japanese as an independent study (although the help of entities such as Sony and Guerrilla have been remarkable and certainly appreciated).