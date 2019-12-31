Death Stranding is the "first step of a journey": Hideo Kojima is preparing for 2020

Share it:

By now the last day of the year, 2019 is nearing its end. He also reflects on the results achieved during the previous 365 days Hideo Kojima.

From the always very active personal Twitter profile, the Japanese game director entrusts the social network with some considerations on the past year. "The 2019 (year representing the setting of AKIRA and Blade Runner "is coming to an end. – writes Kojima – This year has become an unforgettable year for my life. Since the founding of Kojima Productions four years ago, I have managed to publish Death Stranding, the first step of the travel".

Thanks to the gaming community for the support offered to them, the father of Metal Gear saga concluded his message by wishing everyone a happy new year. However, a thought dedicated to a could not be missing 2020 themed Homo Ludens: the latter came from the account Instagram by Hideo Kojima! Directly in the crowd at this news, the mascot of Kojima Productions is ready to wish you a happy new year.

Recently, Death Stranding celebrated Christmas with a small in-game surprise, which offered each member of BRIDGES a Santa hat. Meanwhile, the thickest mystery surrounds the next project of the Japanese software house so far, however we know that Kojima is working on a new concept.