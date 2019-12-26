Death Stranding is Famitsu's GOTY for Japanese developers

The first work with the Kojima Productions label has won another award for the collection now that votes from 132 developers and celebrities in Japan have considered Death stranding Your GOTY
- Death stranding
- Dragon Quest Walk
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Polkemon Swird & Shield
- Days Gone
- Monster Hunter: World Iceborne
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Apex Legends
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Judgment
- Persona 5 Royal
- Resident Evil 2
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Astral chain
- Borderlands 3
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Tetris 99
- Archer Densetsu
- Fate / Grand Order
- Splatoon 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Samurai Shodown
- Detroit: Become Human
- moon
- GRAY
In this selection, very renowned members of the videogame development industry in Japan have participated, so we are facing what developers themselves value most from the work of their partners.
Source.
Add Comment