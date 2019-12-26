Entertainment

Death Stranding is Famitsu's GOTY for Japanese developers

December 26, 2019
Lisa Durant
The first work with the Kojima Productions label has won another award for the collection now that votes from 132 developers and celebrities in Japan have considered Death stranding Your GOTY

Death Stranding Ending Explained: Crazy Reveals You Never Expected

The podium is completed by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in third place and, surprisingly, Dragon Quest Walk in second place. The 30 elected who have passed the cut appear in the following list:

  1. Death stranding
  2. Dragon Quest Walk
  3. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  4. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  5. Ring Fit Adventure
  6. Polkemon Swird & Shield
  7. Days Gone
  8. Monster Hunter: World Iceborne
  9. Dragon Quest Builders 2
  10. Apex Legends
  11. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  12. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
  13. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  14. Judgment
  15. Persona 5 Royal
  16. Resident Evil 2
  17. Kingdom Hearts III
  18. Astral chain
  19. Borderlands 3
  20. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
  21. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  22. Tetris 99
  23. Archer Densetsu
  24. Fate / Grand Order
  25. Splatoon 2
  26. Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
  27. Samurai Shodown
  28. Detroit: Become Human
  29. moon
  30. GRAY

In this selection, very renowned members of the videogame development industry in Japan have participated, so we are facing what developers themselves value most from the work of their partners.

Source.

