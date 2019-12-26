Death Stranding is Famitsu's GOTY for Japanese developers

Share it:

The first work with the Kojima Productions label has won another award for the collection now that votes from 132 developers and celebrities in Japan have considered Death stranding Your GOTY

The podium is completed by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in third place and, surprisingly, Dragon Quest Walk in second place. The 30 elected who have passed the cut appear in the following list:

Death stranding Dragon Quest Walk Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Fire Emblem: Three Houses Ring Fit Adventure Polkemon Swird & Shield Days Gone Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Dragon Quest Builders 2 Apex Legends The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Judgment Persona 5 Royal Resident Evil 2 Kingdom Hearts III Astral chain Borderlands 3 Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tetris 99 Archer Densetsu Fate / Grand Order Splatoon 2 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Samurai Shodown Detroit: Become Human moon GRAY

In this selection, very renowned members of the videogame development industry in Japan have participated, so we are facing what developers themselves value most from the work of their partners.

Source.