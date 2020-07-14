Death Stranding introduces itself to PC users with the launch trailer

Share it:

Eight months after launch on PlayStation 4, Death Stranding is preparing to abandon its exclusive Sony status to land on PC, via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Just one day after the debut, set for tomorrow July 14 at a price of 59.99 euros, Death Stranding is thus presented to PC users with a launch trailer which, in addition to presenting different game scenes, also illustrates some of the main features of the product, such as the support for Ultrawide monitors, the new Very Difficult difficulty and the collaboration with Half-Life, with themed objects – such as Alyx's Gravitational Gloves and a Headcrab-shaped hat – and crossover missions defined as "surreal".

For those who missed them, these are the minimum and recommended system requirements:

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 80 GB of available space

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 80 GB of available space

Pre-orders are proceeding at full speed, and Death Stranding is currently the best-selling game on Steam. We also report that the NVIDIA Game Ready drivers for Death Stranding (and also for Horizon Zero Dawn) are already available.