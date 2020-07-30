Death Stranding inspires a gaming PC with a Bridge Baby inside!

Share it:

The arrival of Death Stranding on PC was greeted with great enthusiasm by the gamers. One in particular, however, didn't just buy it … it also made a spectacular themed gaming PC!

How do you make a Death Stranding themed gaming PC? By applying stickers? With airbrushes and themed drawings? No, it would be too simple! Cami Raobuck, this is the name of the videogame player, has armed herself with a lot of patience and with the help of her boyfriend she has assembled her first gaming PC, applying transparent panels to it and enclosing a Bridge Baby inside, complete with golden themed lighting! Frontally there is another touch of class, namely the Bridges nameplate, fictitious company that plays an important role in the story of Death Stranding. You can admire his creation in the shots and videos attached at the bottom of this news, which are quickly making the rounds of the network. What do you think?

Death Stranding, remember, is available for purchase on PlayStation 4 and PC. If you have recently purchased this latest version, our guide on how to optimize the performance of Death Stranding on PC may be useful.