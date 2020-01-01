Death Stranding in 2020: Do Kojima's wishes contain clues about spin-offs or expansions?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The boss of Kojima Productions wishes a happy new year to all his fans and shares a double message that seems to give us clues about the projects that will see him busy after shaping the post-apocalyptic universe of Death Stranding.

Not satisfied with the curiosity instilled by his end of year statements dedicated to Death Stranding as the first step of a journey that will see him engaged together with his developers, Hideo Kojima returns to Twitter to inaugurate 2020 with declarations equally disruptive: "Happy new year. I hope 2020 can be a wonderful year for you. After taking the first step with Death Stranding last year, I would like to take another first and second step this year. Hoping that this trajectory can create a path ".

No less unusual is the message that Kojima wanted to share on social networks to celebrate the new year and look to the future: "In 2020 there will be the Tokyo Olympics and over the next decade we will witness an epochal change in the entertainment sector, with the arrival of game streaming and artificial intelligence. I would like to create something related to these new entertainment media that await us for tomorrow ".

Behind the double signal launched by Hideo Kojima could therefore conceal his will to devote himself in this 2020 to the development of one spin-off in two acts of Death Stranding or two expansions of his latest IP, and then turn his gaze to the future with the promise of pervasive game streaming and AI to create a completely new video game experience.