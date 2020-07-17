Death Stranding: how are you doing on PC? Find out in the 4K video review

Share it:

Eight months after launch on PlayStation 4, Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding also arrives on PC under the aegis of the Italian publisher 505 Games: how is Kojima's post-apocalyptic blockbuster doing in this new context?

Following in the footsteps of the exciting journey undertaken by Sam Porter Bridges on PS4, the authors of Kojima Productions wanted to take advantage of the passage on PC of Death Stranding to further enrich the game offer.

In addition to the obvious expansion of the graphic sector between 4K resolution, more defined textures, unlocked framerate and AI support Ultra Wide monitor, the heroes of DS played by the actor Norman Reedus they can appreciate the great optimization work done by the Kojima team and the efforts made to integrate NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 technology into Death Stranding, as recently highlighted by the collective expert of Digital Foundry.

For further information on the new iteration of the sci-fi story by Hideo Kojima, we invite you to read our review of Death Stranding on PC with all the considerations, analyzes and opinions of Francesco Fossetti on the latest edition of the dark-colored blockbuster of the dad of Metal Gear.