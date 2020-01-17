Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima will hold a special conference at GDC 2020

Share it:

The organizers of the Game Developers Conference have announced the presence of Hideo Kojima to the next edition of the famous event dedicated to developers. The GDC 2020 will be held in San Francisco between 16 and 20 March 2020 and will therefore be an opportunity to deepen the mechanics related to the development of the acclaimed Death Stranding.

The official website of the GDC reads: "The team of Kojima Productions has gained great popularity for the debut of their Death Stranding and today we are pleased to announce that the founder of the studio, Hideo Kojima, will be at GDC 2020 to dissect its design! It will be a rare opportunity for participants to hear firsthand the challenges and triumphs related to the development of Death Stranding. In a special one-hour speech on Philosophy behind the Design of Death Stranding Kojima will reveal this process through an analysis of the concept, theme, storytelling, game mechanics and development, using the connection keyword as a framework ".

In short, an excellent opportunity to deepen the dynamics that are hidden behind the development of one of the most discussed games of 2019. Meanwhile, the ESRB has confirmed the rating for the PC version of Death Stranding. Before leaving, we remind you that a special study on the Death Stranding finale is available on our pages.