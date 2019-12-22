Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima talks about his five favorite films

Share it:

Hideo Kojima has always dreamed of becoming a director (and now we also discover an astronaut!), And recently spoke once again of his love for cinema, revealing his five favorite films of all time, which inevitably ended up influencing Death Stranding.

2001: A Space Odyssey

It's like a monolith for me, that movie. Every time they put it back to the cinema I go to see it. Star Wars was a worldwide hit in 1977, and it was a boom for the sci-fi genre, so when 2001 arrived in Japan I saw it in the cinema, I was in middle school. Before, I had only listened to stories on the radio, and I had read the book from which I made it, but the film was something totally different. The first time I didn't understand it, but now I give a different interpretation every time I see it. When I need to find inspiration I watch 2001: it's the perfect film for me.

After seeing Taxi Driver and Travis, I felt this immense similarity between the character and myself. He lives in New York surrounded by so many people, but still feels alone. This surprised me because I thought he was just like me. Seeing his character calmed me, I realized that I was not alone. I felt fine with myself.

George Miller is my mentor. I have seen Fury Road 17 times in the cinema. I can't express with words how beautiful Mad Max 2 is. There are almost no dialogues, but the character manages to stand out so much, visually, for how he moves.

Kurosawa's film is about a kidnapping, and has helped change the law in Japan. The film therefore had a positive impact on society. This is what I want when I play a game. I think entertainment has the power to change society. There is no need to be a politician or to marry a cause to promote change.

Now it's treated like a classic, but when it came out there was a lot of criticism. Maybe it will be the same for Death Stranding (laughs)

What do you think of the list of Hideo Kojima? Can you see any influence in his latest video game? To learn more, take a look at our review of Death Stranding.