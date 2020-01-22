Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima shows a preview of the official Artbook

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through his Twitter profile in English, Hideo Kojima leafs through the pages of the preview copy of the official Death Stranding Artbook sent to him by Titan Books to show us the cover and an unpublished sketch of the book that celebrates the artistic sector of his sci-fi blockbuster .

The three images proposed by Metal Gear 's dad portray the cover of the artbook with the Sam Bridges beach and the logo of the game, in addition to the famous photo starring Sam and the Bridge Baby and, above all, an unpublished drawing that is linked to the history of the title and to the relationship between Amelie, the game hero and his tender adventure companion.

The Art of Death Stranding is expected to be available from January 28: in the 256 pages that make up the book will include hundreds of concept art for the characters, Sam's equipment, explorable environments and creatures in the title, as well as unused preparatory sketches among which stand out drawings signed by the digital artist Yoji Shinkawa like his first concept.

Between 16 and 20 March 2020, Hideo Kojima will hold a conference at GDC 2020 to discuss the development of his latest post-apocalyptic title: therefore many people believe that the Japanese author will use this opportunity to reveal his future plans between new media and Death Stranding DLC.