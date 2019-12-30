Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima reveals the "secrets" of the introductory scenes on video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yoji Shinkawa and Hideo Kojima relive the emotions of the introductory scenes of Death Stranding to help us understand its meaning and, above all, to reveal the most curious and interesting details of the work done on a graphic, artistic and narrative level by the authors following the father of Metal Gear.

The dynamic duo composed by Hideo and Yoji focuses on the clips in kinematics and on the intermission scenes that accompany the very first phases of theadventure of Sam Bridges: with the help of a graphics tablet, Kojima and his trusted collaborator highlight the most intriguing parts of the introductory part of Death Stranding to answer the questions asked by fans in these weeks.

From Sam's first meeting with Fragile, Higgs and le disturbing CA. the stylistic choices made to represent the cataclysm of Death Stranding and its indecipherable metaphysical symbolism, the video testifies to the work done by the guys from Kojima Productions to erect a narrative scaffold so layered as to be incredibly in focus even in the concepts of the initial prototype.

This, as regards the introductory scenes; if you have already completed the main campaign instead of Hideo Kojima's post-apocalyptic blockbuster, we invite you to read our in-depth analysis dedicated to the considerations on the Death Stranding finale.