Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima has only now received the statuettes won at the 2019 Game Awards

From the pages of his hugely popular Twitter profile in English, Hideo Kojima informs us that he has finally received the statues won with Death Stranding at the Game Awards 2019 which were held in mid-December.

To celebrate the event, the volcanic boss of Kojima Productions took a photo that portrays him with two figurines of the 2019 TGA intent on kissing! In the message that accompanies this scene and the images that show in detail the award received two months after the Californian videogame kermesse, the father of Metal Gear explains that he asked the organizers of the event to also receive the statuette won by Mads Mikkelsen, presumably to have the opportunity to deliver it in person.

During the Game Awards 2019, Death Stranding was awarded three prizes: the first was won by Kojima for the Best Game Direction, the second went to the authors of the soundtrack of the post-apocalyptic blockbuster starring Sam Bridges and the third, in fact, concerned Mads Mikkelsen for the Best Performance as Cliff. In leaving you all the comments to the "sentimental photo" of Kojima, we leave you in the company of the disturbing Stranded Creatures discarded by Kojima that embellish theDeath Stranding artbook.