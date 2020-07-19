Death Stranding for PS4 on offer on Amazon, here is the new price

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Death Stranding has just been released on PC at full price, in the meantime the PlayStation 4 version (launched last November) records a price drop on the websites of the main retailers, including Amazon Italy.

"From the legendary author Hideo Kojima, an open world action adventure for PS4 is coming that challenges every definition of genre, with the participation of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner. In the not too distant future, the world is shocked by mysterious explosions, which give rise to a series of supernatural events called Death Stranding. With otherworldly creatures infesting the landscape and an impending mass extinction, Sam Porter Bridges will have to cross a desolate and devastated land to try to save mankind from impending annihilation."

Death Stranding is on sale for 33.90 euros in the Standard version while the Special Edition is not available. Attention because Amazon.it seems to have available very few retail copies of the gameso if you are interested take advantage of it right before it is too late. Undoubtedly a good opportunity to buy one of the most talked about games in recent months, the brainchild of Hideo Kojima, father of the Metal Gear series.