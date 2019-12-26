Death Stranding elected Game of the Year by Japanese developers on Famitsu

Share it:

The year is coming to an end and it is time for budgets: the main organizations and magazines in the sector are gathering to elect the best games of this very rich 2019. Yesterday, on the occasion of the publication of the Christmas number, it also did Famitsu!

The famous Japanese weekly made use of ben's opinion 132 different developers from all over Japan, who for the occasion submitted their preferences. The most voted, which then won the Best Game of the Year award, was Kojima Productions' Death Stranding, released last November exclusively on PlayStation 4 and scheduled for PC in the coming summer. In second place was Dragon Quest Walk, an augmented reality game along the lines of Pokémon GO that has not yet crossed the Japanese borders, and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. Following the complete ranking:

Death Stranding Dragon Quest Walk Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Fire Emblem: Three Houses Ring Fit Adventure Polkemon Swird & Shield Days Gone Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Dragon Quest Builders 2 Apex Legends The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Judgment Persona 5 Royal Resident Evil 2 Kingdom Hearts III Astral Chain Borderlands 3 Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tetris 99 Archer Densetsu Fate / Grand Order Splatoon 2 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Samurai Shodown Detroit: Become Human moon GRIS

What do you think of the ranking? At the recent Game Awards 2019 things went differently, as Death Stranding had to surrender to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, elected Game of the Year. We take this opportunity to remind you that the voting for the Everyeye Awards is still open on our pages!