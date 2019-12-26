Death Stranding elected Game of the Year by Japanese developers on Famitsu

The year is coming to an end and it is time for budgets: the main organizations and magazines in the sector are gathering to elect the best games of this very rich 2019. Yesterday, on the occasion of the publication of the Christmas number, it also did Famitsu!
The famous Japanese weekly made use of ben's opinion 132 different developers from all over Japan, who for the occasion submitted their preferences. The most voted, which then won the Best Game of the Year award, was Kojima Productions' Death Stranding, released last November exclusively on PlayStation 4 and scheduled for PC in the coming summer. In second place was Dragon Quest Walk, an augmented reality game along the lines of Pokémon GO that has not yet crossed the Japanese borders, and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. Following the complete ranking:
- Death Stranding
- Dragon Quest Walk
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Polkemon Swird & Shield
- Days Gone
- Monster Hunter: World Iceborne
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Apex Legends
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Judgment
- Persona 5 Royal
- Resident Evil 2
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Astral Chain
- Borderlands 3
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Tetris 99
- Archer Densetsu
- Fate / Grand Order
- Splatoon 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Samurai Shodown
- Detroit: Become Human
- moon
- GRIS
What do you think of the ranking? At the recent Game Awards 2019 things went differently, as Death Stranding had to surrender to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, elected Game of the Year. We take this opportunity to remind you that the voting for the Everyeye Awards is still open on our pages!
Add Comment