Technology

Death Stranding elected Game of the Year by Japanese developers on Famitsu

December 26, 2019
The year is coming to an end and it is time for budgets: the main organizations and magazines in the sector are gathering to elect the best games of this very rich 2019. Yesterday, on the occasion of the publication of the Christmas number, it also did Famitsu!

The famous Japanese weekly made use of ben's opinion 132 different developers from all over Japan, who for the occasion submitted their preferences. The most voted, which then won the Best Game of the Year award, was Kojima Productions' Death Stranding, released last November exclusively on PlayStation 4 and scheduled for PC in the coming summer. In second place was Dragon Quest Walk, an augmented reality game along the lines of Pokémon GO that has not yet crossed the Japanese borders, and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. Following the complete ranking:

  1. Death Stranding
  2. Dragon Quest Walk
  3. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  4. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  5. Ring Fit Adventure
  6. Polkemon Swird & Shield
  7. Days Gone
  8. Monster Hunter: World Iceborne
  9. Dragon Quest Builders 2
  10. Apex Legends
  11. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
  12. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
  13. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  14. Judgment
  15. Persona 5 Royal
  16. Resident Evil 2
  17. Kingdom Hearts III
  18. Astral Chain
  19. Borderlands 3
  20. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
  21. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  22. Tetris 99
  23. Archer Densetsu
  24. Fate / Grand Order
  25. Splatoon 2
  26. Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
  27. Samurai Shodown
  28. Detroit: Become Human
  29. moon
  30. GRIS
What do you think of the ranking? At the recent Game Awards 2019 things went differently, as Death Stranding had to surrender to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, elected Game of the Year. We take this opportunity to remind you that the voting for the Everyeye Awards is still open on our pages!

