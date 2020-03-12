Death Stranding details the content of Half-Life on PC

Share it:

The Hideo Kojima game is coming to PC very soon. And its arrival on Steam on June 2, 2020 will not remain only in a simple port of the PS4 version. If we already knew the fact that it will come with a complete Photo Mode, today we have learned that Kojima will present a collaboration with Valve and the Half-Life saga for this edition of Death stranding. Here we tell you all the details.

Thus, the game will feature the inclusion of some objects taken directly from the Valve saga. Objects that Sam can use, and that beyond a cosmetic wink, will also have importance in the playable. From a Headcrab hat, to the same gravity gloves that appear in Half-Life: Alyx.

On the other hand, we know that these objects will not only be aesthetic because Kojima himself has revealed it through his official account on Twitter (us via Gamingbolt). And he has ensured that each of them will have a "special feature". They will probably give Sam skills to perform certain actions more easily. Although we cannot rule out that there are more profound developments. Below you can see the Kojima Tweet.

In the DS PC see trailer, what Sam is wearing is called the Headcrab and Gravity Gloves from Half-Life. Since those are collaboration items, each one has a special feature. See the comparison of Half-Life: Alyx and DEATH STRANDING below.

Pre-Order now: https: //t.co/TxRuNL91u2 pic.twitter.com/6R42eqe4hT – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 12, 2020

However, Kojima has not confirmed whether this content will only be available in the Steam version. Well, remember that the 505 Games game, apart from arriving in physical format, will also be available at the Epic Games Store. And the logical thing would be that this content was an incentive for Valve to opt for its platform.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Twitter