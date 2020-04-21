Entertainment

Death Stranding delays its PC launch due to the temporary closure of Kojima Productions

April 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the offices of Kojima Productions to be closed and for this reason the workers will not have the version of Death stranding for PC, which has now been delayed until July 14.

Only a little more than a month of waiting has been added given that the previous date was for June 2, this means holding on a little longer to be able to see Sam Bridges showing off on computers.

"Following the temporary closure of Kojima Productions we have had to delay the release of Death Stranding on PC to July 14, 2020 to allow a little more development time now that we work from home. Thank you for your patience and your constant support."

This version will come with a higher frame rate per second than the PS4 version, the new photo mode, support for ultra-wide monitors and Half-Life content created by Valve as a nod.

The announcement of the Death Stranding adaptation to PC was received with great joy by both the platform's players and PS4 users who wanted to share the experience with a greater part of the community. There were also very critical reviews because Sony was considered to have lost a great exclusive, as it happened later when it was confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn would also reach computers (in this case the reviews were much worse from the most fanatical division of the PS4 community ).

