Death Stranding comes out on PC today, the first positive reviews

Death Stranding is available today on PC, Hideo Kojima's game has been well received by the international press and currently can count on a Metascore equal to 86/100, slightly higher than that of the PS4 version.

At the time of writing there are 26 aggregated reviews, among the positive marks we find those of titles such as Game Revolution (100/100), GameWatcher (100/100), Cubed3 (100/100), Areajugones (98/100), Jeuxvideo (95/100), Hobby Consolas (93 / 100), Windows Central (90/100), WCCFTech (90/100), CGMagazine (90/100), God is a Geek (90/100), ScreenRant (90/100), PCGamer (85/100), PCGamesN (80/100) and Gameblog.fr (80/100), just to name a few.

User ratings have not been received, as is known in fact, it is not possible to leave opinions before the official releaseFurthermore, Metacritic has recently changed its policies regarding public reviews after the review bombing phenomenon of The Last Of Us 2.

Death Stranding is the best-selling game on Steam since the beginning of the week, players have evidently taken advantage of the last few hours to pre-order and thus obtaining digital bonuses, including in-game items and some Half-Life themed items.