Death Stranding and No Man's Sky among the Flop games of the decade for WatchMojo

The managers of the well-known WatchMojo YouTube portal draw up the ranking of those that, in their opinion, represent the most disappointing video games of the decade that is about to end. The presence of Death Stranding and No Man's Sky on the list triggers the community's reaction.

In response to this controversial decision made by WatchMojo.com, their video was targeted with "dislikes" and most importantly of comments that openly criticize this choice: there are also those who stress how the same YouTube channel, in recent days, has given Death Stranding a "mention of honor" in the ranking of the best games of 2019.

To attract the controversy of the social community of Google, then the same No Man's Sky and Star Wars Battlefront 2, two titles united by a simply disastrous launch but which still managed to recover thanks to the efforts made by their respective developers with a free post-launch support nothing short of commendable.

For completeness of information, here you are then Flop 20 compiled by WatchMojo to represent the most disappointing video games of the decade, with a graduation ranging from twentieth to first position:

Dead Island

Crackdown 3

The Order 1886

Shenmue III

No Man's Sky

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite

Death Stranding

Mighty Number 9

Star Fox Zero

Resident Evil 6

Mass Effect 3

Metroid Other M

Simcity 2013

Final Fantasy XIII

Playstation All Stars Battle Royale

Anthem

Fallout 76

Star Wars Battlefront II

Aliens Colonial Marines

Duke Nukem Forever

What do you think of this list and, above all, of the choice made by WatchMojo to also include Death Stranding and No Man's Sky? On the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find our Flop 10 ranking of the most disappointing games of the decade.