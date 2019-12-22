Death Stranding and Metro Exodus the games with the best graphics of 2019, according to DF

Share it:

2019 is running out, and it's time to sum up what turned out to be yet another great year for the gaming world. Digital Foundry also did so, electing the games with the best graphics of the year.

In the last 12 months, technically advanced titles have arrived on the market: after all, new technologies such as Ray-Tracing have imposed themselves on PC, while the current generation of consoles has entered the sixth year of its life cycle (the developers are now very familiar with hardware). The editorial team started their special video by mentioning a few noteworthy titles that have not found a place in the final rankingor Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5 (both powered by the RE Engine), Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, The Tourist, A Plague Tale: Innocence and Ion Fury.

As for the actual ranking, Alex Battaglia and John Linneman agreed on positioning Quake II RTX of Lightspeed Studios in third position. After that, the opinions of the two editors diverge. Battle put Control in second place e Metro Exodus to the first, while Linneman awarded the silver medal to Gears 5 and awarded the golden one to Death Stranding. To find out the reasons that led them to these choices, we invite you to view the video at the start of the news.

What do you think is the most technically advanced game of 2019? We remind you that between our pages are in progress Everyeye Awards, and that you still have time to rate the game with the Best Graphics of 2019.