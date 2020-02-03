Death Stranding already has its own LEGO figures

Share it:

Anyone would say they have been created by a fan. And not only for the final result, which is really cool; also because they have caught the attention of companies like 505 Games, which will be responsible for publishing the game of Hideo Kojima on PC. What are we talking about? Basically, some LEGO figures that recreate some of the main characters of Death stranding, including its protagonist: Sam.

The work has been done by the Reddit Legopard user. And as you can see in the 505 Games tweet, it includes figures of Sam Bridges (Norman Reedus), Fragile and more characters. And they look great. The fact is that it is hard to believe that they have not been manufactured by LEGO itself, but in a home workshop.

And according to the author himself, the secret lies in the materials used for the work. Even so, Legopard himself says it could have been better: "Unfortunately, the selection of minifigure pieces in LEGO stores is not good enough. In addition, most of the pieces used are from license issues such as Star Wars to get the skin color.".

Fan art taken to a whole new level! We're loving these LEGO @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN #DeathStranding figures! Awesome work by Reddit user, u / Legopard 😊 ➡️ https://t.co/QWxwLRzkVd @ KojiPro2015_EN – 505 Games (@ 505_Games) February 2, 2020

If we focus on the game, remember that the title will come to PC next summer of 2020. And as the game's own description in the PlayStation Store says, the title will invite us to explore a near future in which "Mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, unleashing a series of supernatural events known as Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the brink of mass extinction, it is up to Sam Bridges to travel across the devastated wasteland and save the humanity of the impending annihilation. ".

What do you think of the figures? Would you pay for them if it were LEGO that put them up for sale? Send us your impressions here or on social networks.

