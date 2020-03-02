Death Stranding already has a release date on PC (Steam) and Epic Games Store

Share it:

Hideo Kojima has been playing cat and mouse with us in recent days. But in the end, what I had to announce this week was not exactly a new game. Rather it was the definitive release date of Death stranding in its PC version (Steam and Epic Games Store). Date that you can mark on the calendar: it will be on June 2, 2020. In addition, to celebrate the announcement a new trailer of this edition has been published. You can see it below.

As we well knew, this edition will be distributed by 505 Games. And together with Kojima Productions itself, it has been the editor who has given new details of this expected version. More specifically, he also recalled that this will present the photo mode, as well as a high frame rate, ultra wide monitor support, and even content of the next Half-Life of Valve.

In addition, the game can now be booked both on Steam and in the Epic Games Store. And all those who do will receive several awards in return. For example, game items; but also completely free wallpapers. You have more information on the official website of 505 Games (which you have at the source, at the end of the news). Then we leave you with the tweet of today's announcement.

On the other hand, the great advantage that the game is going to be distributed by 505 Games, is in the fact that we will also receive a physical version of the title. And as you have seen in the trailer, the box of this edition is beautiful. Of course, it will also include all that additional content that we can get by reserving the digital edition.

