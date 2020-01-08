Death Stranding: According to Karazija, Kojima's game saved the Low Roar from the abyss

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most successful elements of Death Stranding, the latest effort by the famous Hideo Kojima, is certainly that of the soundtrack. In particular, the Sony exclusive has made the world known Low Roar that after a few months have revealed some background on their involvement in the title.

Kojima Productions has in fact widely drawn from the discography of Low Roar, whose music accompanies Sam Porter Bridges during epic journeys to regions devastated by Death Stranding. The post-rock one-man band from Ryan Karazija it was certainly not among the best known of the panaroma and Sony's offer helped to revive its image. However when Karazija received the first request to use the band's music, she had no idea what impact it would have on their career: "Sony contacted us with an unclear email in which he offered us money to use the song I'll Keep Coming and was not willing to say for what purposes "said the frontman," in those days we were practically under a bridge and therefore we accepted ".

The choice of Low Roar has proved successful: the thousands of messages that storm their videos on YouTube testify to this. Karazija said of not yet had time to play Death Stranding because of the large number of concerts the band was hired for. Finally Karazija spent words of praise for Kojima, with whom he went out to dinner twice. Meanwhile, the first rumors are beginning to emerge about the possible DLCs of Death Stranding. Did you know that the game originally had to come out with another title?