Death Star Wars Classic Character

Note: Below are several spoilers about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. If you have not seen it yet, read at your own risk.
It seems that during Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker A beloved character from the classic trilogy died, but in reality, it was something that was not too clear during the film.
Although the last installment (for now) of the Skywalker saga is marked by the heroic deaths of such important characters as Leia Organa or Kylo Ren, as well as another death of Emperor Palpatine, there is another hero of the Resistance who apparently also did not survive the battle Against the First Order.
Nien Nunb first appeared in The Return of the Jedi as a arms dealer of the Sullustan species who joined the Rebel Alliance to free his homeland from the oppressive claws of the Empire.
His alliance with Leia Organa continued in the new trilogy, joining the Resistance to fight in the battle in the skies of Exegol against the Sith army of Palpatine. Well, it seems that the good Nunb did not survive. Sorry guys.
This is something that was not explicitly seen during the film, but Rae Carson, author of The Rise of Skywalker: Expanded Edition, confirmed the death of Nien Nunb in a response to also writer Bryan Young.
And in case you think that Carson is just kidding, he later clarified to his colleague: "Yes, I think it's something that is quite clear in the movie (after watching it with special care), so I feel comfortable confirming it. Congratulations for noticing you too. "
Young said that Nunb's ship was shot down "just before the Jedi approached" King.
