Death Race, Jason Statham's hard training and other background on the film

Tonight Mediaset 20 broadcasts Death Race, remake of Year 2000 – The death race signed in 2008 by Paul W.S. Anderson who sees Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Natalie Martinez, Joan Allen and Ian McShane in the cast.

In the film, a former NASCAR pilot is unjustly convicted of the murder of his wife and locked up in Terminal Island's maximum security prison. Here the director of the penitentiary forces him to run the Death Race, a race race on technically modified cars and armed with machine guns and flamethrowers.

To prepare for the role, Statham had to undergo a very hard training regimen: supervised by a former US Martina SEAL, the same who contributed to the preparation of the Spartans in 300 by Zack Snyder, the actor brought his fat mass from 20% to 6% in just three months.

During the filming of the action scenes, moving to the actual production, a total of 35 machines were used which were constantly repaired on the set by a team of 85 mechanics. The vehicles of the protagonists are a 2006 Ford Mustang GT (Frankenstein); a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 4WD (Machine Gun Joe); a 1980 Porsche 911 (14K); a 1989 Jaguar XJS (Colt); a 1966 Buick Riviera (Pachenko) and a 2006 Chrysler 300C (Grimm).

The film, we remember, gave birth to the prequel Death Race 2 and his sequel Death Race 3 – Hell, as well as a recent sequel entitled Death Race – Anarchy and produced by Paul W.S. Anderson.