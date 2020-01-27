Death of Kobe Bryant: Joe Quesada of Marvel dedicates a tribute to him

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A Sunday evening like many others, between football games and leisures, it takes on a more somber outline when the first news about the network begins to emerge death of Kobe Bryant. The sports world gathers around the family to mourn the loss, followed by stars like Jack Nicholson. Now also joins the Joe Quesada tribute Marvel.

In 2010, on November 1, an issue of ESPN The Magazine was published where the trio of NBA players formed by LeBron James, Kevin Durant and the late Kobe Bryant were playing the role of the most famous heroes of the Marvel Comics comics. Joe Quesada, to honor the memory of the basketball player, has decided to share the illustration that you can see at the bottom, where Kobe Bryant takes the role of Iron Man, flanked by a James-Captain America and Durant-Thor.

Kobe Bryant died on Sunday 26 January 2020 at 41 years old following a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. The pilot and other people were present on the helicopter, including his thirteen-year-old daughter Gianna Maria. In total there were nine victims of the crash, including a teammate of Gianna Maria and her parents. Kobe Bryant is one of the legends of basketball, with many records achieved and trophies won with the Los Angeles Lakers shirt. Even NBA 2K20 dedicates a memory to the sportsman.