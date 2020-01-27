Entertainment

Death of Kobe Bryant: Joe Quesada of Marvel dedicates a tribute to him

January 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

A Sunday evening like many others, between football games and leisures, it takes on a more somber outline when the first news about the network begins to emerge death of Kobe Bryant. The sports world gathers around the family to mourn the loss, followed by stars like Jack Nicholson. Now also joins the Joe Quesada tribute Marvel.

In 2010, on November 1, an issue of ESPN The Magazine was published where the trio of NBA players formed by LeBron James, Kevin Durant and the late Kobe Bryant were playing the role of the most famous heroes of the Marvel Comics comics. Joe Quesada, to honor the memory of the basketball player, has decided to share the illustration that you can see at the bottom, where Kobe Bryant takes the role of Iron Man, flanked by a James-Captain America and Durant-Thor.

Kobe Bryant died on Sunday 26 January 2020 at 41 years old following a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. The pilot and other people were present on the helicopter, including his thirteen-year-old daughter Gianna Maria. In total there were nine victims of the crash, including a teammate of Gianna Maria and her parents. Kobe Bryant is one of the legends of basketball, with many records achieved and trophies won with the Los Angeles Lakers shirt. Even NBA 2K20 dedicates a memory to the sportsman.

READ:  Curiosities of the Komodo Dragon

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.