Death Note, the review of the new self-contained chapter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the days when Donald Trump is acquitted of any charges of impeachment, on the other side of the globe, a Japanese author has decided to raise it to one of the smartest calculators of our time. Let's talk about Tsugumi Oba, author of Death Note, now determined to return to everyone's lips with a new self-contained chapter of his most famous work, published fourteen years after the closure of the narrative arc dedicated to Kira. The result consists of 87 pages of a new story, with a new protagonist and new mechanics linked to the long-awaited and coveted notebook that can give death as well as seemingly infinite powers to those who own it. Between a very subtle and tacit morality, in addition to the return of old characters from the original saga, Oba accompanies us in a sort of revival of what our days have been reading Death Note.

A-Kira, the new chosen one

Minoru Tanaka is the new owner of the Death Note: was chosen by Ryuk based on his level of intelligence, but above all because the shinigami – the god of death who had already brought the black notebook to Light Yagami ten years earlier – he needs to eat apples again. And, you know, the whims of the gods always have priority over any other human affair. Satisfied, therefore, with the period spent with Light, Ryuk returns to Earth with the same need to feed on the forbidden fruit, not by chance equated to human alcohol, trying to convince Minoru to take on this new great challenge.

The boy, however, has a totally different character from Light and decides not to use the Death Note to kill someone, but to make the life of all the inhabitants of Japan more comfortable and better: a work of good that involves a sacrifice for the notebook, that is, the sale through an auction. If at the beginning the plan can take on selfish connotations on the part of Minoru, eager to earn a very high amount from the auction, as the story progresses we realize that the boy's will is universal, also thinking about his own well-being, but playing mainly on the possibility of forgetting everything related to the notebook once the sale and therefore the dispossession has taken place.

Japan as a death scenario

Exactly ten years have passed since Light Yagami died and with him also Kira: times have changed and the most heinous killer of all time is now included in all school books, he is studied in ethics and judged as one of the worst criminals in world history. On the other hand, Japan has moved to prevent an unpleasant event like the one that saw Ryuk's first chosen protagonist happen: cameras everywhere, people constantly controlled and poor level of freedom. A new Kira could never have sprung up and repeated the deeds of the young Yagami. Obviously Minoru is aware of it, but it is not out of fear that he decides to withdraw and refuse the Death Note: he does it because it is a power that does not interest him, who wants to exploit for a collective good, acting as a good Samaritan. For this reason he decides to sell the notebook through an online auction, sending Ryuk to announce it on television, taking advantage of the fact that the shinigami is invisible to everyone except those who have been able to touch the Death Note. It is at this moment that we find Tanaka, the policeman who had shot Light and who in these ten years has lived in fear of a return of the notebook or again Kira, but also Near, who in the meantime has become the new L.

With a completely changed look, with long scruffy hair, the detective who had managed to expose Light with a cleverer trick than the feared Kira and going one step further than what was done by the original L, Near is in America and plans the tracing of A-Kira, the new name given to Minoru, taking everything as a challenge and nothing more. On the other hand Oba focuses on a fundamental aspect of the Death Note: its power is not only what he wanted to use Light ten years before Minoru, putting the spotlight on being able to decide on the life and death of other people.

The black notebook, on the other hand, it has an even stronger power, which conditions the populations and which forces them to a reign of terror: this is what happens, moreover, when Ryuk announces the return of the power of Kira, putting in total turmoil the order not citizen, but world. The largest states in the world decide to fight in order to win the Death Note and be able to dispose of it at will, staging a terrible and bloody – from the point of view of economic losses – revival auction to have dominance over the eternal international rival.

A sort of cold war in which the object of power is pursued with eyes seething with blood. Without getting your hands dirty, Minoru then manages to unleash the stronger power of Ryuk's notebook, which immediately becomes desired by anyone, to underline the madness that pushes men into everyday life.

The insane man slave of divinities

In one fell swoop Minoru prevents Near from intervening to arrest him, having committed no crime and not having killed anyone, much less having ever written something on the Death Note, manages to increase the well-being of the Japanese population and puts Donald Trump, president of the United States of America, Xi Jinping, president of the People's Republic of China, and Shinzo Abe, Japanese prime minister, fighting with each other to be able to buy the notebook. It goes without saying that Oba never revealed none of these three names during his self-concluding chapter, to avoid a political sensation, but the reproposal is true to reality and all the characters involved respond to what are their realistic counterparts. In the end, the United States will triumph, driven by Trump's desire for omnipotence, which, at the same time, will have to submit to a new rule imposed by the shinigami and in particular by the King of all of them.

This deus ex machina intervention, mainly granted to distort the story, shuffles the cards in play and amplifies the power of the Death Note, putting Trump on the one hand in a position to demonstrate his cunning and also his cunning from the point of communicative view, on the other of thwart a bold plan by Minoru, which is dropped by the king of shinigami with a simple blow against a house of cards.

The self-concluding chapter of Death Note, in short, puts us once again in front of that incredible power that the notebook of death has, without however showing us a protagonist capable of, also thanks to the little breath given to him, match the mental skills of Light and Kira. The new A-Kira tries to subvert the order of things, deciding to do good with the Death Note, unlike what its most famous predecessor accomplished, but in the end the sadness that unites the two can be read in the last words of Ryuk, true star of the whole affair: anyone who has anything to do with his diary never manages to have a noble end.

Overall, therefore, of the whirlwind of emotions that Death Note is able to give us again this time, the whole takes on the characteristics of a story that he would have liked, but could not, that could have had more breath, but that instead had to be born and die, without even being able to grow: on the other hand, we do not have the time to become attached to Minoru, seeing the action dribbled from America to China, with an auction that can be chased as fast as I can; nor do we have time to realize what happened by the will of the shinigami himself. The return of Death Note therefore remains an interesting operation, more of marketing than real content, opening a nostalgic chasm in the hearts of fans of the first hour of Death Note and perhaps tantalizing the curiosity of all the new levers.