Death Note: the oneshot presents Minoru Tanaka, was he a worthy protagonist?

February 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Set several years after the original story of Death Note, the oneshot published on Jump SQ has decided to give fans a new protagonist. Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata made this chapter taking into account all the differences between the world of that time and today's world, with a Minoru Tanaka new owner of the Death Note.

In 2017, the notebook fell into the hands of a middle school boy who, according to the professors and IQ tests, is very intelligent despite not applying himself to the study. Minoru Tanaka is the one chosen by fate, the one who he collects Ryuk's notebook as Light Yagami did years ago. But how did the boy behave in the self-contained chapter of Death Note?

Unlike Light, Minoru has decided to act in completely different ways: the company's new technologies and security methodologies would no longer allow an action identical to that of the previous Kira, but above all Minoru has no intention of becoming a god of a new world, but to live comfortably in the current one.

To do this he managed to command Ryuk, forcing him to wait two years and then to act as a messenger between A-Kira and the world. This method also allowed the boy to outsmart L, currently still Near, obtaining the desired money without being discovered by anyone. Only an unexpected and sudden rule has overturned the cards on the table for Minorudespite the excellent work done. And what do you think about the new owner of the Death Note?

