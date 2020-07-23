Entertainment

Death Note: the new wristwatch contains a "secret" weapon

July 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Today again death Note represents a lively topic among anime and manga fans. Just last year the brand was reinvigorated with a new spin-off, which allowed readers to return, this time through the perspective of a new character, to the world coined by Oba and Takeshi Obata.

Therefore being a constantly current product, the production of themed accessories shows no sign of stopping. The last object from the series it is a high-end watch, characterized by a shiny black and a sterling silver strap. It is constructed entirely of stainless steel and is water resistant. On the back of the dial is the iconic Death Note brand.

The real gem of the watch is in its secret compartment, containing an unusual piece of paper. If you are a fan of the series you will have already understood that the watch in question is inspired by the same used by Light during the manga.

To carry on his crusade against crime, in fact, he had identified an object in the watch that would allow him to be quick in the murder and above all to remain indiscreet in the eyes of others.

At the moment the watch in question is on sale exclusively in Japan, but those interested in purchasing can still try online.

The sweet Misa Misa of Death Note returns in a splendid cosplay. The new Death Note perfume line is available, with 6 bottles inspired by the characters.

