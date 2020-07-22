Death Note: the ingenious Light watch with a fragment of the notebook is now on sale

Share it:

The ideals of death Note they clashed through a battle for justice, a duel fought with the means of ingenuity. The mind, in fact, was the tool with which Light challenged the investigations of the police and the SPK through a series of ingenious plans that, however, also worked thanks to incredible discoveries.

Still today, the manga of Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata continues to receive great hype, to the point of favoring various merchandinsing phenomena and auto-concluding chapters released occasionally. Either way, the latest epic collaboration is signed Super Groupies, a company that wanted to offer something extremely particular.

Remember the ingenious Light watch, the same that hid a fragment of Death Note for emergencies inside? The company mentioned above has well thought of proposing it in reality and putting it on sale through the official website. As you can see yourself from the gallery of images attached at the bottom of the news, the watch is almost identical to the original with a lot of function to discover a secret compartment in which to hide a fragment of the notebook of death, in case it is necessary to eliminate some obstacle too much.

Irony aside, the watch is available at a price of 29,800 yen (approx 242 euros at the current exchange rate) and are already active at pre-order with delivery scheduled after 11 August. And you, however, what do you think of this collaboration, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.