Death Note: the anime series celebrates its 14th birthday, happy birthday to Oba’s masterpiece!

Death Note, the most famous anime series in the world, celebrates its fourteenth anniversary today. Over the last decade, the work of Tsugumi Oba and Studio Madhouse has become a real mantra for fans of the Japanese series and today, 4 October 2020, fans have decided to gather on social networks to celebrate their birthday.

For the uninitiated, the first episode of Death Note was broadcast on October 4, 2006 in Japan, exactly fourteen years ago. In Japan, the series became a real media event, with just under 30 million volumes sold in just two years and crazy share data for an anime series. Shortly after the series made its debut in the West (including Italy) registering a significant increase in popularity.

According to the MyAnimeList web portal, Death Note is currently the most famous anime in the world with over two million registered users. The Top 3 sees in second place The attack of the Giants and to the third Sword Art Online, while Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood e One-Punch Man they must be satisfied with fourth and fifth position respectively.

Death Note has recently returned to be talked about due to a new one-shot released in 2020, which apparently could even receive an anime adaptation. We remind you that at the moment the original series is available on Netflix and VVVVID, and that you can find out our opinion on it by taking a look at the Death Note review.