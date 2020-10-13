Death Note: Ryuk is looking for apples in this creepy cosplay

Although it has been concluded for some time, Death Note it is still considered today one of the best works in circulation. The adventure of Light Yagami and Ryuk involved the audience in a story with completely new tones and on the occasion of Halloween a fan decided to bring the scary shinigami to life.

Ryuk is the first shinigami to appear in Death Note, as well as the one who started the events of the opera. His relationship with Light Yagami is rather controversial, as the shinigami considers himself neutral and helps the protagonist only for personal interests or for pure fun. Ryuk is greedy for apples and he is so addicted to it that if he does not eat it for some time he assumes strange behaviors or twists in on himself. On the occasion of Halloween and the fourteenth birthday of the Death Note animated series, a fan gave birth to the winged demon.

The Beat by Dime cosplayer shared a particular interpretation of Ryuk on his Instagram profile. Although it is not absolutely easy to reproduce the appearance of the demon, the cosplay is perfectly successful. According to reports, the expressionless eyes and sharp teeth were created using thermoplastic, while the pale complexion is the result of hours of makeup. Alongside Ryuk, of course, he could not miss a bitten apple. And what do you think of this cosplay? Meanwhile, Death Note’s Light has been elected as one of anime’s worst heroes.