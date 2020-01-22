Death Note returns after 14 years: what we expect from the new chapter

Share it:

There are very few entertainment productions, especially among the Japanese ones, which have pushed us to become attached or to live the adventures of a character in all respects not good, but tending to the evil. Light Yagami, protagonist of Death Noteon the other hand, it cannot be compared to coupons, although its motives are initially devoted to the well-being of society. The work of Tsugumi Oba and Takeshi Obata told, in what seems like a very distant 2003, the adventure of a shinigami, the god of death Ryuk, which brings down a notebook on earth which gives full power to the life and death of people to its owner.

With the aim of killing criminals and ending illegality in Japan, Light Yagami, a somewhat nerdy high school student, son of the police chief, begins to exploit the Death Note with the support of the shinigami, telling a story made of thriller, tension and manipulation, now ready to return to the special chapter of Death Note arriving on February 4th. Here are our expectations.

The new era of the notebook

The new chapter of Death Note it will be a one-shot on which there are still many doubts, which will soon be reduced and clarified. Issue 3 of the magazine Jump SQ, published in Japan by Shueisha, will see Ryuk once again at the center of the fate of humanity, with his feared, but at the same time longed for, black notebook.

Obviously the localization in Italian will not take place immediately and we will have to initially settle for the Japanese version, pending an adaptation. Meanwhile, we know that obviously the apple-flavored shinigami, who had originally chosen Light as the holder of the Death Note, is ready to choose a new owner of the notebook on which it is possible to write down the name of a person and, knowing his face, to see him die in the manner indicated by the writer. Since the day Light Yagami died, many things have changed, except for Near, who has taken the place of the investigator who was hiding behind the name of L, Light's true antagonist. Before going into any assumptions, however, let's remember how far we were.

The epic of the silent killer: the ending of the anime

After the clash with L, the investigator who had been hired by Interpol to counter the massacres put into practice by Kira, the nickname given to the owner of the Death Note, is precisely Light Yagami to take over the direction of the investigation team. Through a manipulation against the shinigami Rem, owner of the diary of Misa Asame, a Japanese idol infatuated with Light, the boy managed to kill his arch enemy, the only one able to stand up to him.

With no more opponents able to stand up to his murderous thirst, Light manages to continue playing his role as Kira for five years, unchallenged, until the arrival of two new investigators: Near and Mello. The former moves with the support of the government and creates the SPK, the organization created with the specific objective of ending Kira's business, as well as exposing its secret identity; on the other hand, however, Mello relies on criminal activities to eradicate the man who is in all respects putting an end to the life of mafia and people linked to illegal activities.

With the aim of getting the better of the two, Light tries to take advantage of a meeting between the parties to be able to kill Near, but the latter foresees Kira's moves and replaces the notebook of Teru Mikami, an admirer of the serial killer to replace him. Light, in total confusion, reveals himself. Matsuda, angered at having exposed the man behind the death of Soichiro Yagami, the father of Light, former police chief, shoots him in the hand and then on the shoulder. Lifeless, but still moved by the desire to save himself, Kira manages to get away from the crime scene and tries to gain escape, but before he can die from his injuries, Ryuk writes his name in the notebook, so as to put an end not only to any kind of boy's suffering, but also to the most long-lived and fruitful period for the Death Note.

Thus ends not only the story told between anime and manga and at the same time the life of Light, with the teaching of Ryuk who reminds him of the defeat and thanks him for the fun enjoyed together. The final, heartbreaking for that protagonist that we had followed in his incessant thirst for power and justice, leaves us before the eyes of Light that close slowly, and with them also the story of Death Note.

The last name of the Death Note: the ending of the manga

Between anime and manga, the story manages to be very faithful in the end, without trying to subvert the progress of the events: beyond, therefore, what is the resolution of the clash between Near and Light, the big difference between the written and animated work leads us to see what happens a year after Kira's death. Many supporters gathered to remember the murderer who is praised as a hero, able to defeat many of the criminals and stem what the police were unable to do, doing justice alone.

Two years after the conclusion of the manga, however, new chapters have been created, which are not considered canonical and obviously always made by Ohba and Obata: the story, set three years after the conclusion of the Kira case and therefore of Light's death, brings a new shinigami to Earth, with a notebook entrusted to a new Kira.

The second killer, this time, instead of falling drastically on the heads of the criminals decides to relieve the pains and pains of the elderly, so as to make the transition less painful. Near, however, does not care and does not associate the killer with the previous Kira. The end of his adventure is however very rapid: C-Kira decides to write his name in the notebook, so as to conclude his work. There is also a non-canonical episode of the Death Note anime titled Relight: Visions of a God or also known as Rewrite – The Visualizing God: in the two hours of duration, it summarizes the previous 26 episodes, told this time from the perspective of Ryuk, the true protagonist of this story, and from that of another shinigami, whose identity.

It has been speculated that it was Light, which after death, having used the Death Note, is not destined for heaven or hell, but for nothing: it may have turned into a god of death, especially for the very appearance similar to Kira, between tie, coat and above all because of an apple thrown at Ryuk, which makes him aware of the tastes of his colleague. The shinigami, by the way, does not wait for the end of the story, since he already knows the outcome, as if he had already lived it. Although this is a huge speculation, Light would have become a shinigami in all respects, but not being canonical, the episode would be controversial enough to think that everything can start from here.

The new Death Note

As said, therefore, if we were to rely on the non-canonical episode published in 2007 in Japan, it could certainly be fascinating to think that the new chapter can find Light in the role of shinigami, ready to mentor his successor, a new Kira, maybe making him continue his task and somehow trying to finish what he hadn't been able to do: annihilate Near too.

It is a hypothesis, however, too peregrine, given that the series must necessarily follow the canonical issues, as it is already known that the notebook that falls on Earth is always that of Ryuk, and in those 87 pages that will arrive on Jump SQ the same notebook will always be the protagonist of everything. The first spoilers circulated on the net, between rumors and some anticipations, tell of Tanaka Minoru, the successor of Kira, a student who comes directly from middle school and who promises to use the Death Note in a different way than normal.

On the other side there will still be Near, who now calls himself L. Once again the story is unleashed by Ryuk, as anticipated, this time by his colleague Midra, who decides to give Ryuk a new notebook, accompanied by an apple, so as to remind him of the goodness of the fruit that Light gave him years earlier. The meeting between the shinigami and Minoru is atypical, because the two, apparently, they met two years earlier, when he had told him he could become a divinity thanks to the Death Note and be even better than Kira.

From here will start a new challenge with Near, now ready to operate from the United States and transformed from the physical point of view, having now reached a greater maturity, in addition to having now had the opportunity to know in all respects how one is made shinigami: the detective will explain how difficult it is actually to have the chance to see one, having to, as a minimum requirement, first touch a Death Note, which increases the difficulty coefficient of the epiphany.

With the attempt, therefore, of recall the dualism between Kira and L which had characterized both the anime and the manga released in 2003, this time it will be up to Tanaka Minoru and Near to compete for the final victory, with the sole aim of the shinigami to find a new ephemeral fun.