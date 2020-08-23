Death Note: Misa Amane stunning model in Ample cosplay

Share it:

Death Note is a legendary shonen and must be recommended a priori. The work of Ohba and Obata, later transformed into anime by the Madhouse studio, is a concentrate of psychology and strategies with death in 38 episodes at stake. Light Yagami and L held it all together, but they weren’t the only characters that mattered.

In the cast on the side of Light there was also Misa Amane, a gothic lolita model and a little older than the protagonist. Blonde and beautiful, with a slender physique and always dressed in fashion, she appeared after about ten episodes and initially upset Kira’s plans. In Death Note he soon becomes an important shoulder for Light in particular thanks to the power he obtained from the shinigami Rem, or the Red Eyes of the Shinigami.

Many cosplays have been dedicated to Misa that have also gone viral. After some time, we present a new cosplay of Misa Misa, which you can see below. The co-star of Death Note introduces herself to the public with the classic black gothic dress that leaves different areas of the body clearly visible. The stockings and the skirt, as well as the long lace gloves without fingers on the arms, keep the character in the style seen during the series. Obviously blond hair gathered in pigtails on the sides and one are inevitable red apple which is often a symbol used in Death Note.

