Death Note: Misa Amane returns in a splendid and provocative cosplay

April 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
death Note It is one of the most indelible works of the Shonen panorama linked to Japanese animation, thanks to a title that can be appreciated by a very large audience. An exciting story centered on an epic clash between two different ideals of justice, that of L and Light Yagami.

Both factions, in one way or another, have been supported by a series of aids that have proved fundamental for the course of events. If on the one hand L is Near they could not do without the support of the Japanese police, in the same way the plans of Light they would not have had an easy life without the second notebook and the powers of Misa Amane.

Over time, the original "second Kira" began to be appreciated by the Death Note audience, with numerous cosplayers who dedicated their creativity to the character. The last of them, a certain MiMi Chan, recently provided its own personal interpretation of Misa in a provocative cosplay, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The sensual interpretation was greatly appreciated by fans, as shown by the thousands of positive manifestations attached to the photo.

Moreover, recently the work has returned to be talked about thanks to a new self-concluding chapter of Death Note that has shown a new protagonist struggling against Near. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this splendid MiMi Chan cosplay, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

