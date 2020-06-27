Death Note: five curiosities about the Ohba and Obata manga

Share it:

It seems a century has passed since it was published death Note on Weekly Shonen Jump. The appearance of the manga of Ohba and Obata dates back to the end of 2003 and its serialization lasted relatively short compared to the standards of Shueisha's magazine, only two years and little more. However, he was the protagonist of an overwhelming success.

This success continues today as new Western Death Note films arrive. We see five curiosities about Death Note.

There was initially an oneshot that was published in Weekly Shonen Jump and also had unpublished elements compared to the main series, including a rubber capable of bringing back to life those who had been killed by the notebook.

Ohba thought it wouldn't be serialized because it wasn't from Weekly Shonen Jump . He was therefore surprised when the publication was made official and that his partner would be Takeshi Obata.

During production, Ohba and Obata rarely met and they never worked closely together, unlike the couple dynamics that were presented in Bakuman, their next manga.

Ohba had already decided since the beginning of insert a second Kira and Rem but in general the story had yet to be well planned. Elle's death was only one of the many scenarios hypothesized for the conclusion of the clash between him and Light, but was the most suitable after the escalation of those last chapters.

Death Note has continued to live not only thanks to films and TV series, but also thanks to other stories always written by Ohba and Obata mainly in the version of special chapters and oneshot. In this regard, a new Death Note oneshot set several years after the original series was published during 2020.

The story of the death notebook brought to Earth by the shinigami Ryuk is still well-liked by fans.