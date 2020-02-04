Death Note: Donald Trump's cameo triggers reactions from the Twitter community

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the past few hours, the hashtag of death Note went viral in Twitter's "Politics" category, thanks to an unexpected cameo within the new manga chapter. Among Obata's splendid tables, in fact, Donald Trump is represented as president, who decides to buy the powerful notebook for an exorbitant amount.

He is not the only one, however, who wants to take over the Death Note. In fact, an upward auction was born involving several countries – which put incalculable sums on the plate – but in the end America will win, winning the item for a quadrillion yen.

The idea of ​​representing Trump himself – which is never directly mentioned in the chapter – proved to be a brilliant move by Ohba, who managed to maximize the community's attention flow – even outside the work – by including a detail relevant to the narrative context and absolutely resonant from a media point of view.

On Twitter users have indulged themselves with posts with an ironic background, giving birth to numerous memes destined to remain in the collective memory for who knows how long, especially in view of the 2020 Presidential elections to be held on November 3, 2020.

What do you think of this cameo? Did you appreciate the author's choice? Tell us below!

Death Note fans reacted contrastingly to the reading of the new chapter.