'Death Note': Donald Trump appears in the new manga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Death Note' is one of the best known manga and anime in the world. The manga was published in the early 2000s in Shonen Jump magazine and achieved worldwide fame thanks to its adaptation to anime. In fact, even Netflix made its own version in real action (although it didn't convince anyone).

The story concluded with the end of the manga, but still, the original authors Takeshi Obata Y Tsugumi Ohba They have decided to meet 14 years later to deliver a new autoconclusive chapter in which the cursed notebook reaches the hands of a new carrier who, instead of using it, decides to auction it. Yes Yes. How do you hear it? And when the auction is made public, nations like China or the United States join in the bid. What happen? That the US earns by bidding much much much money and, just before receiving it, the demon Ryuk appears and adds a new rule for the user of the book:

"Those who buy or sell a notebook of death will die."

So Donald Trump, smart as anyone else, refuses to buy the notebook and returns it to Ryuk, but he affirms that he will tell all the nations that he has in his possession the book, thus playing with the fear that he can infuse throughout the world, since if they believe he has the death notebook in his possession, no one will dare to take him the contrary to nothing.

.

The manga is available for free on this link, but you can also do with the wonderful pack that Norma Editorial has released that includes all the volumes of the original 'Death Note'.