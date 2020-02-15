Death Note and Light's victory, is there an alternate ending?

Share it:

The new chapter of Death Note was a breath of fresh air for the franchise, with that typical psychological halo that characterized the reasoning of the main characters of the work. Still, have you ever tried to imagine an alternative ending to the series with Light's victory?

There is a short chapter that arises several years after the clash with Near, during the old age of Light Yagami. Kira is now the God of a new world, nobody is able to hinder him and his mission seems to be over now. Tired of a life of murder he asks Ryuk to write his name on the death Note to be able to rest in peace. And so, after a moment of skepticism the shinigami agrees.

Just as one of the rules of the death notebook reveals, there is neither Hell nor Heaven for the user. According to this rule, Light awakens in the world of Shinigami where Ryuk reveals to the alleged Kira that in that place, before finally disappearing, it will have to die 124,925 timesor the number of humans killed because of it. After 40 seconds from one death to another, Yagami has 58 days left before he vanishes into thin air. Taking the opportunity, Light decides to visit the King of Shinigami to try to deceive him and avoid dying.

The chapter ends in this way, but you can retrieve it through the video mentioned at the beginning of the news. In this regard, the ending would connect to that theory that sees Light's transformation into Shinigami, as evidenced by the special episode of the anime in which one of the gods of death seems to be Kira. In any case, it is right to remember how much the special in question it is probably a fan-made, although neither Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Ohba have never confirmed or denied the alleged participation.

The chapter, therefore, remains an interesting alternative ending, and if it were actually a special made by a fan it would still favor a particular food for thought. And you, instead, what do you think of a world dominated by Kira and the Death Note?