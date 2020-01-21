Death Come True: second teaser trailer for the new game by the author of Danganronpa

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Izanagi Games has released the second teaser trailer for Death Come True, new video game born from the mind of Kazutaka Kodaka, author of the Danganronpa series for Spike Chunsoft.

Death Come True is a completely interactive adventure based on the use of filmed sequences, the plot tells the story of Makoto Karaki, a serial killer locked up in a hotel with some hostages: the player's goal, to avoid a massacre by convincing Makoto to redeem himself.

The cast sees the presence of Japanese stars like Kanata Hongo (Makoto Karaki), Chiaki Kuriyama (Akane Sachimura), Win Morisaki (Nozomu Kuji), Yuki Kaji (hotel receptionist), Chihiro Yamamoto (Nene Kurushima) and Jiro Sato (Kenichi Mino). The soundtrack is composed of Masafumi Takada, already author of the music of Danganronpa, The Evil Within and Killer 7, just to name a few.

The game is expected for 2020 in Japan on PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, at the moment there are no confirmations regarding a possible debut in the West, Kazutaka Kodaka however has repeatedly confirmed the desire to translate Death Come True into various languages ​​so as to allow the widest possible audience to appreciate his new project.