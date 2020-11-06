Death and Destruction in Attack on Titan 134: Eren must face the last enemies

Humanity is grappling with the most difficult challenge. Hajime Isayama’s manga is now heading towards the last chapter and every month we get the impression that we are really in the final stages. And the chapter 134 of The Attack of the Giants confirms it.

We are about to see the conclusion of one of the most important works of the last decade, with the chapter 134 which concludes volume 33 of The Attack of the Giants, which will almost certainly be the penultimate volume of the story. But what happens in the November issue?

The march of the colossal giants obviously continues. Eren had already confirmed that he would never stop her because he didn’t want to take any risks and for this, while Historia is about to give birth to her son, we see images without words but with a palpable load of despair and fear. Country after country, nameless people are crushed by giants.

At Fort Salta, the airship attack towards Eren begins. The bombs prepared, however, have little effect on the colossal giants and practically the damage inflicted on the faction of Eren is nil. On the contrary, exploiting its power, the Giant Beast appears from the Giant Progenitor and starts hurling bullets at the airships, knocking them down.

For humanity, the end really seems to have come. But in the last pages of The Attack of the Giants 134, Armin and the others manage to get to Eren’s skeletal body. As they prepare to face their friend and the Giant Beast, the last struggle of humanity takes shape.