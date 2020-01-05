Dear TV Azteca conductor resigns after "humiliation" of Sofia Aragon in a program

After what Sofia Aragon was about to bring the crown of Miss Universe to Mexico, TV Azteca invited her to conduct the special broadcast of "Las Mañanitas to the Virgin of Guadalupe", which caused the annoyance and resignation of one of the "official" drivers of this .

The priest José de Jesús Aguilar Valdés He decided not to drive the transmission dedicated to “La Morenita” again, since he felt uncomfortable with the indications of the producers of the program, who insisted that he give the floor to Sofia Aragon, revealed the journalist Alex Kaffie.

“The one that should shine is her, father, not you"They told the pastor through a pointer.

In addition, he did not like Aguilar Valdés, who asked him to ask the beauty queen for his feelings and experience in the Miss Universe 2019 contest, because he lacked a lack of respect for the Virgin Mary.

"For that little tact and disrespect the cleric has put his resignation," added the journalist in his column in El Heraldo.

