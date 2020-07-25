Dear, the docuserie with Oprah Winfrey coming to AppleTV: here is the trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Apple released the first trailer of the AppleTV + docuserie, Dear …, directed by R.J. Cutler, who is inspired by the Dear Apple commercials and who will tell the lives of some well-known characters through the letters sent by people whose lives have been influenced and profoundly changed by these stars. The ten episodes will be available from June 5th.

Dear … is inspired by marketing campaign called Dear Apple, in which Apple Watch users read messages in which the ways in which that device has changed their life are explained.

The synopsis of the series tells that it is a different approach to the biographies of influential people who today shape culture and society, lives told using letters that fans have written to them. Dear … focuses on the key moments in the lives of the protagonists and their work that has profoundly influenced not only the individuals who wrote these letters, but the world in general. '

The stars who will star in the episodes of Dear … are Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and many others.

AppleTV + has been offering several interesting content since it was inaugurated. On April 10, AppleTV made some original content available for free, right in the quarantine period caused by theCoronavirus emergency.

In September 2019 AppleTV + landed in Italy, and on Everyeye you find prices and catalog.