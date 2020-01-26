“Dear Pepita, this Goya is for you”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was one of the unknowns of the night. Would Pepa Flores go to receive her Goya of Honor? María Esteve, her daughter, explained on the red carpet the illusion with which her mother had received one of the most prestigious awards in our cultural landscape. "I have not even considered convincing her to come and pick it up", he confessed to us. "She is super happy. He made many people happy who carry it in his heart. ”

And, despite the fact that more than thirty years have passed since Marisol decided to withdraw from public life, it continues to be a true cinematographic icon with the same force generation after generation. His filmography, which closed in 1985 with the film 'Case Closed' by Juan Caño Arecha, is part of the soundtrack of our lives and the José María Martín Carpena Sports Palace in Malaga has lived its most emotional moment with the prize to what was (and always will be) the prodigy girl par excellence of our cinema.

Jesus Briones

The tribute began with the performance of Amaia, who has repeatedly declared herself a fan of the singer, and her ‘Song of Marisol’. Then, his daughter Celia Flores sang ‘Being with you’. And, together with María Esteve, both received the statuette from Emilio Gutiérrez Caba. "With your permission, that was not in the script I am going to tell my sister Tamara (Gades) to come", Maria started. “More than thirty years ago our mother made the firm decision to get off the stage and move away from the spotlights and sets forever. And today excited, happy and super grateful to the Academy, to the classmates and to the amount of beautiful messages he has received these days. He is watching us, he is not missing a detail, in front of a large television in a quiet place. and we cannot be more proud to collect this prize. That is why, today, we just want to tell you, dear mom, that from that calm place that you have achieved and that has cost you so much, this profession, which has seen you grow, gives you this beautiful recognition. Dear Pepita, this Goya of Honor is for you ”