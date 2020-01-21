Dealer hit by Ernestina Sodi receives 5,000 pesos from her

Share it:

Ernestina Sodi, sister of singer Thalia, would have run over a food delivery man in Mexico City a few days ago, Tuesday reports in different news portals.

Ernestina allegedly was drunk when the events happened, reports the Instagram account @chicapicosa and declined to bear the expenses incurred.

It is the reporter Carlos Jiménez who announces that on Saturday, January 11, around 11:45 p.m. the accident happened.

The truck in which Sodi was driving impacted the motorcyclist in the back and resulted in total loss, and after talking, Ernestina offered 5,000 pesos to the affected.

HE GAVE YOU … FIVE THOUSAND PESOS!

This is the agreement you signed with #ErnestinaSodi the deliveryman of @RappiMexico the one he DEVELOPED a few days ago.

He explains that he IMPACTED him from behind and caused him PHYSICAL DAMAGE and the LOSS of his motorcycle.

Details that he reached a $ 5 thousand agreement with her

I signed it pic.twitter.com/PeSU0RGfM3 – Carlos Jiménez (@ c4jimenez)

In addition to the above, Ernestina also committed herself to the man to have his motorcycle replaced immediately by insurance.

Ernestina is the mother of actress and singer Camila Sodi, who is the protagonist of the new version of Rubí, which opens this day in the United States through Univisión and soon in Mexico.