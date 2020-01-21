TV Shows

Dealer hit by Ernestina Sodi receives 5,000 pesos from her

January 21, 2020
Edie Perez
Ernestina Sodi, sister of singer Thalia, would have run over a food delivery man in Mexico City a few days ago, Tuesday reports in different news portals.

Ernestina allegedly was drunk when the events happened, reports the Instagram account @chicapicosa and declined to bear the expenses incurred.

It is the reporter Carlos Jiménez who announces that on Saturday, January 11, around 11:45 p.m. the accident happened.

The truck in which Sodi was driving impacted the motorcyclist in the back and resulted in total loss, and after talking, Ernestina offered 5,000 pesos to the affected.



In addition to the above, Ernestina also committed herself to the man to have his motorcycle replaced immediately by insurance.

Ernestina is the mother of actress and singer Camila Sodi, who is the protagonist of the new version of Rubí, which opens this day in the United States through Univisión and soon in Mexico.

