Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds offers $ 5,000 for a missing "bear"

July 27, 2020
When Ryan Reynolds he heard about the difficult situation told by the journalist Deborah Goble of the CBC, has decided to intervene via social networks. In fact, the woman reported the news of the disappearance of a teddy bear and an iPad, specifying however how important the first object was for a girl.

In the stolen backpack to little MaraIn fact, there was this really eccentric teddy bear which, however, contained inside the voice of the missing mother that he said "I love you, I'm proud of you, it will always be by your side". An object of priceless emotional value stolen from a girl who in fact mobilized the journalist, who decided to share the story via Twitter and ask the help of her followers to find it.

Ryan Reynolds' great beneficial and parental heart obviously didn't stand up to the news and, sharing the Goble post, the actor proposed a $ 5,000 reward to anyone who can bring the teddy bear back to little Mara. He wrote via social: "Vancouver: $ 5,000 to anyone who brings this bear back to Mara. No questions. I think it's everyone's desire that this little bear come home".

Nothing to say: Reynolds continues to prove to be a truly beautiful person. We remind you that we will see him at the cinema in the awaited and postponed Free Guy – Hero for fun Shawn Levy.

