Entertainment

Deadpool shoots zero on the films of the Blade of the Vampire Hunter series

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

What to the character of Deadpool like to provoke those around you with jokes and arrows is something well known by fans of the Mercenary Chatter. His new victim is the vampire hunter Blade, targeted for his films.

In the number seven of Strikeforce, the series that unites Blade, Angela, Spider-Woman, Winter Soldier, Monica Rambeau, Wiccan and Daimon Hellstrom in a task force that deals with "the dirty work that the Avengers and other Marvel heroes cannot do", our Deadpool meets Blade who immediately proves to be unenthusiastic to find him in front of him, in fact giving himself up to a colorful expression. Deapool makes fun of the scene and comments thus: " Blade, you've recently been in a good movie? Last time I saw you were chasing Parker Posey and another sexy guy. "

The "sexy guy" is the actor Ryan Reynolds who, as you know, is Deadpool's interpreter for Fox films. It is not the first time that Deadpool breaks the fourth wall between fiction and reality (after all he knows he is a comic book character) in fact this type of comedy is the trademark of the character as evidenced by this gag on DC Comics. If you are a fan of the character, you will like to know that he will meet once again with Cable his historical raid partner, even if the Cable in question is his young version. And sure we will escape other jokes.

READ:  the most anticipated return after the most painful withdrawal

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.