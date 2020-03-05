Deadpool shoots zero on the films of the Blade of the Vampire Hunter series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What to the character of Deadpool like to provoke those around you with jokes and arrows is something well known by fans of the Mercenary Chatter. His new victim is the vampire hunter Blade, targeted for his films.

In the number seven of Strikeforce, the series that unites Blade, Angela, Spider-Woman, Winter Soldier, Monica Rambeau, Wiccan and Daimon Hellstrom in a task force that deals with "the dirty work that the Avengers and other Marvel heroes cannot do", our Deadpool meets Blade who immediately proves to be unenthusiastic to find him in front of him, in fact giving himself up to a colorful expression. Deapool makes fun of the scene and comments thus: " Blade, you've recently been in a good movie? Last time I saw you were chasing Parker Posey and another sexy guy. "

The "sexy guy" is the actor Ryan Reynolds who, as you know, is Deadpool's interpreter for Fox films. It is not the first time that Deadpool breaks the fourth wall between fiction and reality (after all he knows he is a comic book character) in fact this type of comedy is the trademark of the character as evidenced by this gag on DC Comics. If you are a fan of the character, you will like to know that he will meet once again with Cable his historical raid partner, even if the Cable in question is his young version. And sure we will escape other jokes.