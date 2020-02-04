Deadpool finally finds himself face to face with Death

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last week Marvel Comics released the special issue Deadpool: The End, in which the Mercenary Chiacchierone finds himself face to face with Death himself. The book – written by Joe Kelly and designed by Mike Hawthorne – is part of a series of short stories that narrate always different epilogues for the character.

In the first of these, as already anticipated Deadpool will deal with Death, after having ascertained that, since it is impossible for him to pass to a better life, then the others will not be able to afford this "luxury". At this point, decides to go on a mission to kill Death, so as to prevent, moreover, that his daughter – of the venerable age of 97 – goes out definitively.

But Ellie doesn't want her father to get stained with this crime, therefore he wears armor and rushes to prevent the wrongdoing. He found an extraordinary device capable of even killing Deadpool, who leaves the world of the living with his daughter after the latter presses the button on the device.

Deadpool then finally fulfilled his aspiration, finding himself at the end of the number sitting on an armchair adorned with skulls in the arms of death. The number also projects us into the future thousands of years later, where we learn that the relationship between the two has now broken, and Death – now bored by Deadpool – turns to Thanos for a good coffee.

Meanwhile, updates are arriving on the third film chapter of Deadpool, which according to the writers will be forbidden to minors.